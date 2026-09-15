A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Why are the Democrats, including President Obama and Bernie Sanders, suddenly hyperventilating over the hyperscalers on the eve of an important midterm election?
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Hat tip to Attorney General Todd Blanche for wondering out loud why all of a sudden the press and the Democratic Party, including President Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders, are suddenly hyperventilating over the hyperscalers on the eve of an important midterm election, where Democrats have insanely nominated a bunch of hyper socialists who are gonna get whooped on November 3.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Hat tip to Attorney General Todd Blanche for wondering out loud why all of a sudden the press and the Democratic Party, including President Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders, are suddenly hyperventilating over the hyperscalers on the eve of an important midterm election, where Democrats have insanely nominated a bunch of hyper socialists who are gonna get whooped on November 3.
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