A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Despite the drop in viewers, CBS News is touting data that show the program was the highest viewed ‘non-sports primetime program’.
Published:
Updated:
Ratings for the premiere of the revamped “60 Minutes” on CBS News were down by roughly 1.5 million viewers compared to last year.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Ratings for the premiere of the revamped “60 Minutes” on CBS News were down by roughly 1.5 million viewers compared to last year.
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