A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Iran is on high alert on the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody after she was arrested for wearing her hijab improperly.
Islamic Republic enforcers are on high alert, fearing that Wednesday’s anniversary of the 2022 killing of a young woman, Mahsa Aminini, could reignite protests.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Islamic Republic enforcers are on high alert, fearing that Wednesday’s anniversary of the 2022 killing of a young woman, Mahsa Aminini, could reignite protests.
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