A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
British House of Commons rejects legalization.
Published:
Updated:
The rejection by the British House of Commons of a bill to legalize assisted suicide is a flicker of good news amid a gathering twilight for the culture of life across the West. Thirteen American states have legalized euthanasia. Canada, too, sanctions the procedure, as do Austria, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Switzerland, and, as of August, France. “We are plunging into the abyss,” is how the French novelist Michel Houellebecq characterizes the turn toward legal suicide.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The rejection by the British House of Commons of a bill to legalize assisted suicide is a flicker of good news amid a gathering twilight for the culture of life across the West. Thirteen American states have legalized euthanasia. Canada, too, sanctions the procedure, as do Austria, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Switzerland, and, as of August, France. “We are plunging into the abyss,” is how the French novelist Michel Houellebecq characterizes the turn toward legal suicide.
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