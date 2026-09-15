The rejection by the British House of Commons of a bill to legalize assisted suicide is a flicker of good news amid a gathering twilight for the culture of life across the West. Thirteen American states have legalized euthanasia. Canada, too, sanctions the procedure, as do Austria, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Switzerland, and, as of August, France. “We are plunging into the abyss,” is how the French novelist Michel Houellebecq characterizes the turn toward legal suicide.