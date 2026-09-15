A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The presidential denunciation came in response to the justices blocking his executive order on mail-in voting.
Published:
Updated:
“These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court,” is how on Truth Social, in the wake of a ruling blocking his executive order curtailing mail-in voting, President Trump describes the three justices he elevated to the court.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
“These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court,” is how on Truth Social, in the wake of a ruling blocking his executive order curtailing mail-in voting, President Trump describes the three justices he elevated to the court.
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