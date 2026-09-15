A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Dearborn’s first Muslim mayor says the city is offering to sponsor a free Macklemore concert.
The rapper Macklemore has been invited by the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, to perform at a city-sponsored concert despite — or perhaps because of — his having been kicked off pop singer Ed Sheeran’s concert tour over disparaging comments about Israel.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The rapper Macklemore has been invited by the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, to perform at a city-sponsored concert despite — or perhaps because of — his having been kicked off pop singer Ed Sheeran’s concert tour over disparaging comments about Israel.
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