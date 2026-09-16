A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Councilmember Susan Zhuang is calling on the city’s Parks Department to put forward a more culturally sensitive plan.
Published:
Updated:
Residents of Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood are calling for the city’s Parks Department to leave the concrete jungle alone. The largely Chinese-American district is throwing shade at City Hall over plans to dig sidewalk tree wells they say would block luck and good health from flowing into their homes, according to ancient feng shui principles.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Residents of Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood are calling for the city’s Parks Department to leave the concrete jungle alone. The largely Chinese-American district is throwing shade at City Hall over plans to dig sidewalk tree wells they say would block luck and good health from flowing into their homes, according to ancient feng shui principles.
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