A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In 15 months the Iranians have refused to be intimidated into doing what America wants.
In July 2025, when President Trump decided he had to take out the Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, I suspect he thought that would be the end of it. The seven B-2 bombers flew all the way from Missouri, refueled multiple times in-flight, and then hit the facilities around 2:10 a.m. Iranian time.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
In July 2025, when President Trump decided he had to take out the Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, I suspect he thought that would be the end of it. The seven B-2 bombers flew all the way from Missouri, refueled multiple times in-flight, and then hit the facilities around 2:10 a.m. Iranian time.
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