A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Marcia Biederman meticulously reconstructs a gripping tale of cultural displacement and family secrecy.
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‘Attic Wife: The Shocking Case of Agnes Young McAlpin’
By Marcia Biederman
Exposit Books, 306 pages
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘Attic Wife: The Shocking Case of Agnes Young McAlpin’
By Marcia Biederman
Exposit Books, 306 pages
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