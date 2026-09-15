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‘Attic Wife: The Shocking Case of Agnes Young McAlpin’ By Marcia Biederman Exposit Books, 306 pages

Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:55 PM ET Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 04:22 PM ET

Marcia Biederman meticulously reconstructs a gripping tale of cultural displacement and family secrecy.

By THE NEW YORK SUN

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‘Attic Wife: The Shocking Case of Agnes Young McAlpin’ By Marcia Biederman Exposit Books, 306 pages

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