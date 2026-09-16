A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The veteran movie critic has written a book that is a welcome, if often vexatious, addition to a cinephile’s library.
‘Across the Movi-verse: Writing on Film 2011–2021’
By J. Hoberman
Film Desk Books, 369 pages
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘Across the Movi-verse: Writing on Film 2011–2021’
By J. Hoberman
Film Desk Books, 369 pages
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