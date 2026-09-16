A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Ray Ban frames will still let users take phone calls and talk to Meta’s AI chatbot.
Tech fans who want Meta’s AI-powered glasses without the fear of being accused of creepily recording unwitting subjects will reportedly be getting an option to buy the glasses without cameras.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Tech fans who want Meta’s AI-powered glasses without the fear of being accused of creepily recording unwitting subjects will reportedly be getting an option to buy the glasses without cameras.
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