A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The controversy began when Macklemore shouted ‘Free Palestine!’ during a performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, now Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and backing band, Beoga, are out.
Published:
Updated:
Ed Sheeran’s “Loop” tour is facing a mass exodus. Every remaining supporting act — Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe — along with his backing band, Beoga, has withdrawn from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore, who was dropped from his opening slot after making pro-Palestinian comments on stage.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Ed Sheeran’s “Loop” tour is facing a mass exodus. Every remaining supporting act — Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe — along with his backing band, Beoga, has withdrawn from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore, who was dropped from his opening slot after making pro-Palestinian comments on stage.
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