A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana says he will ‘exercise all the power’ he has to ‘slow things down’ in the chamber.
Published:
Updated:
A conservative Republican lawmaker, Senator John Kennedy, hopes to pass a bill on Wednesday which would force AI labs to develop and deploy their own “kill switches” — mechanisms to either slow down or halt their own AI agents if problems arise. Mr. Kennedy is facing bipartisan pushback, however.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A conservative Republican lawmaker, Senator John Kennedy, hopes to pass a bill on Wednesday which would force AI labs to develop and deploy their own “kill switches” — mechanisms to either slow down or halt their own AI agents if problems arise. Mr. Kennedy is facing bipartisan pushback, however.
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