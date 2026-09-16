A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Vice President appears to enjoy the Netflix rom-com for the way it dramatizes the costs and benefits of boundless freedom of choice.
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To understand why JD Vance would call Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” a “masterwork of American television,” it helps to first consider the issue of arranged marriage.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
To understand why JD Vance would call Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” a “masterwork of American television,” it helps to first consider the issue of arranged marriage.
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