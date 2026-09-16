A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Caspar San Giorgi represented himself, arguing that his actions did not amount to criminal damage because he used washable paint.
A man who spray-painted slogans across Sir Winston Churchill’s statue in London’s Parliament Square has been found not guilty of criminal damage following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A man who spray-painted slogans across Sir Winston Churchill’s statue in London’s Parliament Square has been found not guilty of criminal damage following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.
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