A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
EU member states signal resistance to granting Canada associate member status.
Published:
Updated:
The European Union’s President, Ursula von der Leyen, has unveiled a plan for Canada to become the bloc’s first associate member.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The European Union’s President, Ursula von der Leyen, has unveiled a plan for Canada to become the bloc’s first associate member.
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