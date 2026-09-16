A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Justice Department says failure to require a bond would give states a ‘status akin to the federal government.’
The Justice Department is siding with Paramount in its request to force California and 11 other states to post a bond that will cover the damages caused by the delay from the lawsuit with Warner Bros. Discovery.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Justice Department is siding with Paramount in its request to force California and 11 other states to post a bond that will cover the damages caused by the delay from the lawsuit with Warner Bros. Discovery.
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