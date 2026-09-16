A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Black is refusing to sit for a deposition and turn over details about non-disclosure agreements between himself and various women.
Billionaire Leon Black — a longtime friend and associate of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — has been held in criminal contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with subpoenas from the House Oversight Committee. Mr. Black walked out of a voluntary interview with the committee earlier this year after he learned that lawmakers would seek information about non-disclosure agreements between himself and various women.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Billionaire Leon Black — a longtime friend and associate of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — has been held in criminal contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with subpoenas from the House Oversight Committee. Mr. Black walked out of a voluntary interview with the committee earlier this year after he learned that lawmakers would seek information about non-disclosure agreements between himself and various women.
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