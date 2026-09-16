A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The research has denied any wrongdoing and insists the scrutiny of her work is part of a campaign against black academics.
Published:
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Boston officials have canceled a reparations report, which was already three years behind schedule, as the lead researcher looking into the role the city played in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, Kerri K. Greenidge, a former Tufts University professor, has been accused of making false statements in her celebrated book about slavery.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Boston officials have canceled a reparations report, which was already three years behind schedule, as the lead researcher looking into the role the city played in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, Kerri K. Greenidge, a former Tufts University professor, has been accused of making false statements in her celebrated book about slavery.
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