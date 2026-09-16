A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Russian citizen is the captain of the Washington Capitals.
Published:
Updated:
The captain of the Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin, and the National Hockey League are facing criticism after the star player appeared in a campaign ad for the United Russia party, which supports Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The captain of the Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin, and the National Hockey League are facing criticism after the star player appeared in a campaign ad for the United Russia party, which supports Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.
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