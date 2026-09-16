A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The president says ‘Interest Rates in the United States should be 1 percent, or less.’
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is lashing out at the Kevin Warsh-led Federal Reserve after the central bank announced the first interest rate hike in three years as high fuel prices cause elevated inflation.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump is lashing out at the Kevin Warsh-led Federal Reserve after the central bank announced the first interest rate hike in three years as high fuel prices cause elevated inflation.
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