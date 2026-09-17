A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
While conservative activists are notching the mayor’s slow vetting as a win, they may not like one of the officials who will fill in during the UN General Assembly.
Published:
Updated:
Nearly nine months into his term, Mayor Zohran Mamdani still lacks a federal security clearance, as heads of state gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Nearly nine months into his term, Mayor Zohran Mamdani still lacks a federal security clearance, as heads of state gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
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