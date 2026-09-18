A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The dinner comes as the vice president is trying to shore up support from Jewish Republicans.
Vice President JD Vance is reportedly hosting a Shabbat dinner as he tries to improve relations with Jewish Republicans amid what appears to be growing momentum for a 2028 campaign.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Vice President JD Vance is reportedly hosting a Shabbat dinner as he tries to improve relations with Jewish Republicans amid what appears to be growing momentum for a 2028 campaign.
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