A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Marine Le Pen has joined prominent European right-wingers and publicly turned on President Trump.
Published:
Updated:
French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen is breaking with President Trump and calling his war on Iran “illegal.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen is breaking with President Trump and calling his war on Iran “illegal.”
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