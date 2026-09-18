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French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen is breaking with President Trump and calling his war on Iran “illegal.”

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 04:00 AM ET Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:39 AM ET

Marine Le Pen has joined prominent European right-wingers and publicly turned on President Trump.

By THE NEW YORK SUN

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French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen is breaking with President Trump and calling his war on Iran “illegal.”

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