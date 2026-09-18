Sarah Jones has earned deserved acclaim in recent decades for giving life, as both a writer and a performer, to a multitude of characters — male and female, old and young, and representative of a wide range of ethnicities, creeds, and perspectives. In her latest work, one of them is a vapid teenage girl who speaks in a singsong voice that makes her sound alternately overexcited and petulant, endlessly dropping the word “like” into her sentences.