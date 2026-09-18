A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In ‘America, Who Hurt You?,’ Sarah Jones’s political bias too often gives rise to snooty, dismissive clichés.
Sarah Jones has earned deserved acclaim in recent decades for giving life, as both a writer and a performer, to a multitude of characters — male and female, old and young, and representative of a wide range of ethnicities, creeds, and perspectives. In her latest work, one of them is a vapid teenage girl who speaks in a singsong voice that makes her sound alternately overexcited and petulant, endlessly dropping the word “like” into her sentences.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Sarah Jones has earned deserved acclaim in recent decades for giving life, as both a writer and a performer, to a multitude of characters — male and female, old and young, and representative of a wide range of ethnicities, creeds, and perspectives. In her latest work, one of them is a vapid teenage girl who speaks in a singsong voice that makes her sound alternately overexcited and petulant, endlessly dropping the word “like” into her sentences.
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