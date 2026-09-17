A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Democratic Senate hopeful says he disagrees with recent provocative comments ‘social media streamer,’ and is trying to put the focus on the president and his Republican opponent.
Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is trying to put daylight between himself and firebrand Twitch streamer Hasan Piker — despite having him appear on the campaign trail during the primary — after Piker made a radical claim that America is worse than al Qaeda.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is trying to put daylight between himself and firebrand Twitch streamer Hasan Piker — despite having him appear on the campaign trail during the primary — after Piker made a radical claim that America is worse than al Qaeda.
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