A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar has long supported protected status for asylum seekers as well as a pathway to citizenship for some immigrants.
A Republican lawmaker in a deep-red district, Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, is facing intense backlash from fellow GOP members over a direct-to-camera ad criticizing President Trump’s immigration policies. Ms. Salazar, despite representing a deep-red district with a large immigrant population, is now in a competitive race, according to polling.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A Republican lawmaker in a deep-red district, Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, is facing intense backlash from fellow GOP members over a direct-to-camera ad criticizing President Trump’s immigration policies. Ms. Salazar, despite representing a deep-red district with a large immigrant population, is now in a competitive race, according to polling.
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