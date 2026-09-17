A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘It should not be treated as conduct that can simply be overlooked when determining whether someone is fit to exercise federal authority. How low can you go?’
The animal rights group PETA is jumping on the bandwagon of mocking FBI director Kash Patel after he made the decision to allow those who committed bestiality apply for jobs at his agency. Mr. Patel said Wednesday that those who were forced to have sex with animals should not be banned from applying to work for him.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The animal rights group PETA is jumping on the bandwagon of mocking FBI director Kash Patel after he made the decision to allow those who committed bestiality apply for jobs at his agency. Mr. Patel said Wednesday that those who were forced to have sex with animals should not be banned from applying to work for him.
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