A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Earl Spencer describes a conversation in which the then-Prince of Wales said the world would soon forget the People’s Princess.
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King Charles’s denial of an explosive charge from Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, underscores how her death nearly three decades ago is reopening old wounds in the House of Windsor.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
King Charles’s denial of an explosive charge from Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, underscores how her death nearly three decades ago is reopening old wounds in the House of Windsor.
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