A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘A kill switch is basically an emergency shut-off. It’s all it is,’ Kennedy argued Wednesday.
Published:
Updated:
Senator Rand Paul has officially killed another Republican’s attempt to mandate the creation of so-called AI “kill switches” — mechanisms developed by AI labs that would allow them to shut down any AI agents at a moment’s notice if they got out of control. The man behind the attempt to mandate kill switches, Senator John Kennedy, says his bill is imperfect but necessary, arguing that lawmakers would never get off their “ice cold, lazy butts” to deal with the issue.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Senator Rand Paul has officially killed another Republican’s attempt to mandate the creation of so-called AI “kill switches” — mechanisms developed by AI labs that would allow them to shut down any AI agents at a moment’s notice if they got out of control. The man behind the attempt to mandate kill switches, Senator John Kennedy, says his bill is imperfect but necessary, arguing that lawmakers would never get off their “ice cold, lazy butts” to deal with the issue.
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