A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Palestinian Authority has long been at odds with the U.S. and Israel over its payment to convicted terrorists and their families.
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The United States is denying a visa for President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York citing activities that “undermine the prospects for peace.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The United States is denying a visa for President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York citing activities that “undermine the prospects for peace.”
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