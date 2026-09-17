A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Vicar of Christ declines a proposal to guide him around the rebuilt cathedral, whose foundations date to 1163.
Pope Leo XIV’s refusal to have President Emmanuel Macron guide him on a private tour of Notre Dame Cathedral is a stinging rebuke to the French leader from the Vicar of Christ.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Pope Leo XIV’s refusal to have President Emmanuel Macron guide him on a private tour of Notre Dame Cathedral is a stinging rebuke to the French leader from the Vicar of Christ.
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