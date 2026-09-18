A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
If the new GOP-drawn map is used, Republicans would almost certainly pick up one House seat.
With just one day to go until Missouri election officials finalize their general election ballots, three judges on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals are considering reinstating a Republican redistricting of the state’s congressional map. At a contentious hearing on Thursday, the judges expressed a great deal of frustration with the cards they have been dealt.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With just one day to go until Missouri election officials finalize their general election ballots, three judges on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals are considering reinstating a Republican redistricting of the state’s congressional map. At a contentious hearing on Thursday, the judges expressed a great deal of frustration with the cards they have been dealt.
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