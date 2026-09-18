A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The health secretary made the announcement to a group he founded that promotes vaccine skepticism.
The Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., says his department is launching a major new autism research program to transform how the disorder is understood, diagnosed, and supported.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., says his department is launching a major new autism research program to transform how the disorder is understood, diagnosed, and supported.
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