A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A lawyer for the fired FBI director says his client was prosecuted by ‘a person who had no business being there.’
The skeptical judicial reception given by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to the Department of Justice’s efforts to revive the criminal cases against the former FBI director James Comey and New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, portends poorly for the future of those cases.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The skeptical judicial reception given by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to the Department of Justice’s efforts to revive the criminal cases against the former FBI director James Comey and New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, portends poorly for the future of those cases.
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