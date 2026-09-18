When did Ethan Hawke become one of the best actors of his generation, one that includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale? Of course he’s always been a solid actor, appearing in the beloved “Before” trilogy as well as many other movies throughout the 1990s and early 21st-century. Still, his rise to a higher realm of acting seems to have occurred sometime in the last decade, starting with “First Reformed,” the unsettling Paul Schrader drama in which he played a small-town minister undergoing a crisis of faith. Since then, the Gen X thespian has starred in several critically acclaimed TV shows while portraying a diverse string of famous figures like Pat Garrett, Nikola Tesla, and Lorenz Hart on film, with the latter role in “Blue Moon” earning him a Best Actor nomination at this year’s Academy Awards.