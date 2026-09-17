A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Inflation fears, and future expectations of price increases, are lower.
So first things first. The Fed raised its target rate by a quarter of a point, in Chairman Kevin Warsh’s quest to reduce the inflation rate he inherited from President Biden and Chairman Jay Powell, to at least 2 percent, and perhaps moving it toward zero, from more than 3 percent.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
So first things first. The Fed raised its target rate by a quarter of a point, in Chairman Kevin Warsh’s quest to reduce the inflation rate he inherited from President Biden and Chairman Jay Powell, to at least 2 percent, and perhaps moving it toward zero, from more than 3 percent.
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