A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Topics should range from trade, tariffs, AI and security, including China’s unremitting pressure on the independent free state of Taiwan.
Published:
Updated:
President Xi Jinping’s frenetic schedule of international summitry may be wearing him down. That’s one possibility for why he skipped a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent parley in New Delhi of leaders from the 11 BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa plus six others — at which he pressed for power and prestige across Asia and the Middle East.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Xi Jinping’s frenetic schedule of international summitry may be wearing him down. That’s one possibility for why he skipped a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent parley in New Delhi of leaders from the 11 BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa plus six others — at which he pressed for power and prestige across Asia and the Middle East.
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