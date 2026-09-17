A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Israel is good enough to provide serious help to the Saudis against the Houthis, after all.
Published:
Updated:
If Israel is good enough to help Saudi Arabia’s defense against the Houthis, why can’t Riyadh bring its ties with the Jewish state out of the shadows? The desert kingdom’s would-be allies are proving to be fair weather friends, if that. Riyadh’s latest is turning to Beijing for help. Good luck with that. While the Chinese Communists are politely asking Tehran to rein in the Houthis, Israel is providing the Saudis with valuable help in the war against Tehran’s Yemeni proxy.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
If Israel is good enough to help Saudi Arabia’s defense against the Houthis, why can’t Riyadh bring its ties with the Jewish state out of the shadows? The desert kingdom’s would-be allies are proving to be fair weather friends, if that. Riyadh’s latest is turning to Beijing for help. Good luck with that. While the Chinese Communists are politely asking Tehran to rein in the Houthis, Israel is providing the Saudis with valuable help in the war against Tehran’s Yemeni proxy.
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