If Israel is good enough to help Saudi Arabia’s defense against the Houthis, why can’t Riyadh bring its ties with the Jewish state out of the shadows? The desert kingdom’s would-be allies are proving to be fair weather friends, if that. Riyadh’s latest is turning to Beijing for help. Good luck with that. While the Chinese Communists are politely asking Tehran to rein in the Houthis, Israel is providing the Saudis with valuable help in the war against Tehran’s Yemeni proxy.