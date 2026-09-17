A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
As Dexys Midnight Runners release their seventh album, the story of how their enduring 1982 classic nearly went unreleased as a single.
It was the meeting that would change Kevin Rowland’s life forever.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
It was the meeting that would change Kevin Rowland’s life forever.
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