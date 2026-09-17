A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Justice takes issue with the theory of a unified executive branch.
Call it the case of Sonia Sotomayor v. Plain Language. How else to comprehend the justice’s refusal to accept the plain language of the federal parchment granting the president authority over the executive branch? The Framers ordained this in the first line of Article II: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” Justice Sotomayor cavils that this delegation of authority is merely “the unitary executive theory.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Call it the case of Sonia Sotomayor v. Plain Language. How else to comprehend the justice’s refusal to accept the plain language of the federal parchment granting the president authority over the executive branch? The Framers ordained this in the first line of Article II: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” Justice Sotomayor cavils that this delegation of authority is merely “the unitary executive theory.”
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