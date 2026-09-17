Call it the case of Sonia Sotomayor v. Plain Language. How else to comprehend the justice’s refusal to accept the plain language of the federal parchment granting the president authority over the executive branch? The Framers ordained this in the first line of Article II: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” Justice Sotomayor cavils that this delegation of authority is merely “the unitary executive theory.”