A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Progressive feminists should be thrilled the actress has broken the glass ceiling in the male-dominated world of sports gambling; instead they damn her.
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Under third-wave feminism’s warped logic, one’s sexual liberation is only valid if the promiscuity is politically performative and offensive to men. After being accused of dog whistling eugenics in an American Eagle’s “great jeans” ad campaign a year ago, Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has riled up young women yet again for posing essentially naked in a video ad for Novig, a sports prediction market app.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Under third-wave feminism’s warped logic, one’s sexual liberation is only valid if the promiscuity is politically performative and offensive to men. After being accused of dog whistling eugenics in an American Eagle’s “great jeans” ad campaign a year ago, Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has riled up young women yet again for posing essentially naked in a video ad for Novig, a sports prediction market app.
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