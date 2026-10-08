New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The poet was ‘listening to the wind’ in Norway when she received word that she had won the prestigious prize.
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The awarding of the Nobel Prize in Literature to the Canadian writer Anne Carson adds to a banner year for ancient Greece, some two millennia after its Athenian heyday.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The awarding of the Nobel Prize in Literature to the Canadian writer Anne Carson adds to a banner year for ancient Greece, some two millennia after its Athenian heyday.
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