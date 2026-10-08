New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
In some ways, the Cold War never really ended in the Western hemisphere.
Latin America is turning right, and it’s a vindication for President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Latin America is turning right, and it’s a vindication for President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
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