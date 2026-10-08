New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
President Trump announces Anduril Industries will build the biggest shipyard project in America since World War II outside the deep-blue city once called a ‘hellhole’ by the president.
As Chinese shipbuilding capacity operates as much as 200 times greater than the United States, the Trump administration is turning to one of America’s bluest cities to redefine American naval power and reshape the Navy’s ability to speedily send attack submarines to patrol the depths of the sea.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
As Chinese shipbuilding capacity operates as much as 200 times greater than the United States, the Trump administration is turning to one of America’s bluest cities to redefine American naval power and reshape the Navy’s ability to speedily send attack submarines to patrol the depths of the sea.
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