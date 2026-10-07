New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The president’s recent rallies have an autumnal air.
No matter which party wins control of Congress on November 3, the midterms signal the start of the closing chapters in President Trump’s political career. No wonder Mr. Trump’s recent rallies have an autumnal air. The events, per the Times, “are starting to feel like the first stops of a farewell tour.” Mr. Trump will have, to be sure, two years left in office. Yet even if the GOP holds Congress, it is hard for any president to transcend the role of canard boiteux.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
No matter which party wins control of Congress on November 3, the midterms signal the start of the closing chapters in President Trump’s political career. No wonder Mr. Trump’s recent rallies have an autumnal air. The events, per the Times, “are starting to feel like the first stops of a farewell tour.” Mr. Trump will have, to be sure, two years left in office. Yet even if the GOP holds Congress, it is hard for any president to transcend the role of canard boiteux.
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