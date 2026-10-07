No matter which party wins control of Congress on November 3, the midterms signal the start of the closing chapters in President Trump’s political career. No wonder Mr. Trump’s recent rallies have an autumnal air. The events, per the Times, “are starting to feel like the first stops of a farewell tour.” Mr. Trump will have, to be sure, two years left in office. Yet even if the GOP holds Congress, it is hard for any president to transcend the role of canard boiteux.