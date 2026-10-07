New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Israelis and their friends gather on the third anniversary of the massacres of October 2023.
Israelis have been gathering, the Associated Press reports, at intersections, bomb shelters and the site of the music festival that Hamas-led militants overran. They are marking the anniversary of the attack that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. That event has unleashed a much wider war in what the wire service calls a series of conflicts across the Middle East. It’s a moment for the Jewish state and its friends to take stock of tragedy and triumph.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Israelis have been gathering, the Associated Press reports, at intersections, bomb shelters and the site of the music festival that Hamas-led militants overran. They are marking the anniversary of the attack that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. That event has unleashed a much wider war in what the wire service calls a series of conflicts across the Middle East. It’s a moment for the Jewish state and its friends to take stock of tragedy and triumph.
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