Israelis have been gathering, the Associated Press reports, at intersections, bomb shelters and the site of the music festival that Hamas-led militants overran. They are marking the anniversary of the attack that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. That event has unleashed a much wider war in what the wire service calls a series of conflicts across the Middle East. It’s a moment for the Jewish state and its friends to take stock of tragedy and triumph.