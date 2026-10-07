New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The attorney general’s office won’t rule out seeking a new death warrant as Pike’s lawyers fight to preserve evidence from the botched lethal injection.
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A lawyer for Christa Pike, who survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital after she was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of classmate Colleen Slemmer, said she was “angry and confused” when she awoke.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
A lawyer for Christa Pike, who survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital after she was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of classmate Colleen Slemmer, said she was “angry and confused” when she awoke.
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