New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘We are in a period of tension and heightened alertness, and everyone must remain vigilant and ready,’ the IDF Chief of staff tells top commanders.
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As Israel marks the third anniversary of its worst day in history, the country is also on guard for a possible surprise attack that could be launched anytime between the 7th and 27th of October, when the country conducts an election.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
As Israel marks the third anniversary of its worst day in history, the country is also on guard for a possible surprise attack that could be launched anytime between the 7th and 27th of October, when the country conducts an election.
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