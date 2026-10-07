New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘It’s disgusting,’ one pro-Israel supporter said as she criticized London police for allowing an anti-Israel protest.
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A group of Israel supporters at London said they were threatened with arrest Wednesday for trying to mark a vigil for October 7 victims as an anti-Israel march was allowed through the streets of the city.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
A group of Israel supporters at London said they were threatened with arrest Wednesday for trying to mark a vigil for October 7 victims as an anti-Israel march was allowed through the streets of the city.
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